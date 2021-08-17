MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest": a charming arrangement of short stories. "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest" is the creation of published author J.T. Jones, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is a fifth-generation dairy and hog farmer. He received a BA from Siena Heights University and a MDiv from Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, Maine. Later, Jones earned a DMin from the California Graduate School of Theology.

Jones shares, "Love a good story, but are short on reading time? Faith Is a Verb is a collection of tightly wound short stories in which you will meet true difference makers, good examples of a good example, and an occasional individual who might be one of God's lesser victories. The reader will relish these colorfully told tales that are seasoned with a bit of humor and always in harmony with a God of grace and hope. A daily prayer helps put one's faith into action. Thus, faith is truly a verb."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.T. Jones's new book is a unique balance of enjoyable storytelling and opportunity for spiritual growth.

The author's natural storytelling ability is on display in this engaging collection. Learning storytelling at a young age from his beloved father, Jones uses this gift to offer readers a source of Christian values and a moment for prayer within each brief writing.

View a synopsis of "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing Media Department

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.