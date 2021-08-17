MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest": a charming arrangement of short stories. "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest" is the creation of published author J.T. Jones, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is a fifth-generation dairy and hog farmer. He received a BA from Siena Heights University and a MDiv from Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, Maine. Later, Jones earned a DMin from the California Graduate School of Theology.
Jones shares, "Love a good story, but are short on reading time? Faith Is a Verb is a collection of tightly wound short stories in which you will meet true difference makers, good examples of a good example, and an occasional individual who might be one of God's lesser victories. The reader will relish these colorfully told tales that are seasoned with a bit of humor and always in harmony with a God of grace and hope. A daily prayer helps put one's faith into action. Thus, faith is truly a verb."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.T. Jones's new book is a unique balance of enjoyable storytelling and opportunity for spiritual growth.
The author's natural storytelling ability is on display in this engaging collection. Learning storytelling at a young age from his beloved father, Jones uses this gift to offer readers a source of Christian values and a moment for prayer within each brief writing.
View a synopsis of "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Faith Is a Verb: Live It to Its Fullest," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
