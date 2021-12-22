MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rockin'-by-Babies: One World, One Love Tour": a delightfully balanced narrative that offers fun-filled adventure and an important lesson. "Rockin'-by-Babies: One World, One Love Tour" is the creation of published author J. W. Mikula, an inventor, entrepreneur, and amateur musician who, from an early age, loved reading and writing stories of all kinds.
Mikula shares, "Sometimes, the world could just use a little love…
"After rockin' out to their first live performance, the Rockin'-by-Babies notice something terrible. Adults are arguing and fighting with each other all over the world. They've stopped listening to one another.
"Being the Rockin'-by-Babies, they hatch a plan to save the world by doing what they do best: bringing joy and laughter to the world through their rockin' music.
"But will their wild plan work?
"Come join the band on their Rockin'-by-Babies: One World One Love Tour to find out!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. W. Mikula's new book is inspired by the conversations he shares with his beloved son, Benjamin.
Mikula's inclusive group of little ones are back with a plan to save the world one giggle at a time.
Consumers can purchase "Rockin'-by-Babies: One World, One Love Tour" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rockin'-by-Babies: One World, One Love Tour," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing