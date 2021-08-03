MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breach Of Trust: A True Story Of Betrayal And Loss": a gripping novel about broken marriages, parenthood, and the complications of illness. "Breach Of Trust: A True Story Of Betrayal And Loss" is the creation of published author Jacie Roberts, Ph.D, a writer who holds a philosophy degree in clinical psychology. Prior to the birth of her first child, she was employed as a nursing instructor. Her early literary works include "Anorexia Nervosa: A More Successful Approach to Treatment" and "Deinstitutionalization: An Evaluation of the Consequences."
Roberts shares, "This is a story about a single woman and her relationship with the three children she once referred to as 'my sons.'
"Following a failed marriage, the mother and young children move to a small town in Western Massachusetts. She vows to give her children the same advantages they would have enjoyed had the family remained intact.
"As the years pass and the boys grow into adulthood, the primary goal of the mother has been realized. The family is intact, prosperous, and thriving.
"Now adults, the sons have different personalities and different needs. The mother continues to offer her unwavering support, grateful for the opportunity to assist whenever necessary.
"One day, an unexpected medical diagnosis confronts the seemingly healthy mother. She now finds it necessary to ask her two eldest sons for their help. The middle son refuses and instead makes the decision to abandon his mother. His actions have a negative impact on other family members as well, resulting in the loss of another son.
"Her ability to cope with deceit, betrayal, and loss manifest itself throughout the chapters of the book. Finding a way to heal and the chance to help others avoid her mistakes is a new goal the writer hopes to accomplish."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacie Roberts, Ph.D's new book intrigues the readers, young and old, with a tale about a pursuit for healing and a full-lived life despite the battles one has faced and still has to face.
This is a mother's story.
