MEADVILLE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Selection": an instructive guide to biblical hermeneutics that is not afraid to tackle one of the most contentious subjects in Christian doctrine. "Divine Selection" is the creation of published author Jack Binner, a devout Christian and diligent student of God's Word. He has a bachelor's degree in theology and has devoted himself to study and later teaching of the Bible.
Binner shares, "Jesus said in Matthew's Gospel, 'For many are called but few are chosen.' This statement by our Lord is somewhat confusing to many biblically oriented people. Paul, in his first letter to Corinth, wrote, 'No one knows the things of God except the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, that we might know the things that have been freely given to us by God. These things we also speak, not in words which man's wisdom teaches but which the Holy Spirit teaches, comparing spiritual things with spiritual.' Paul wrote these truths to the Corinthians in 2:11–13. Therefore, as Paul said, we can compare spiritual things by comparing Bible verses with other verses in God's word. As we do, we gain a greater understanding.
"This book, Divine Selection, examines many New Testament scriptures in order to make spiritual comparisons. I believe that any person who reads Divine Selection will come to understand Jesus's words, 'For many are called but few are chosen.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Binner's new book is unapologetic in its approach to Bible study and uncompromising in its stand and conviction on the most important topics in Christianity.
Although essentially an academic work, this book uses verbiage that is easy enough to understand. Lovers of the Bible, from casual readers to serious students, have much to benefit from this masterful work.
