"Jack: Learning to Follow Jesus": an enthralling account that serves as a gleaming light to everyone as they follow Jesus toward the Kingdom of God. "Jack: Learning to Follow Jesus" is the creation of published author Jack Crockett, a native Texan who began teaching Sunday school classes for young boys and has pastored small rural churches over the last thirty-five years.
Crockett writes, "Jack is back! And the story of a young boy's faith continues as ten-year-old Jack Andrews begins his quest to follow Jesus. As Jack begins to hide the Word of God in his heart to be a lamp unto his feet and a light unto his path, he soon finds that as he follows the Great Shepherd, the 'green pastures and the still waters' mentioned in Psalm 1 are right in his own neighborhood.
"An inspiring and heartwarming experience awaits readers as they join young Jack as he seeks to learn to follow Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Crockett's new book gives an awakening message to everyone: To be able to see and enter God's Kingdom, they have to follow and believe in Jesus Christ.
Through this book, the author aims to give readers a story that encourages them to come to walk with God through His Words.
