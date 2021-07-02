MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Friday? Better Wednesday!: An Authentic Account of the Crucifixion of Christ and Development of the Good Friday Tradition": an intriguing discussion of the crucifixion. "Good Friday? Better Wednesday!: An Authentic Account of the Crucifixion of Christ and Development of the Good Friday Tradition" is the creation of published author Jack Cromwell, who has a master's degree in theological studies and has taught the Bible for over twenty years.
Cromwell shares, "Throughout the centuries, people have questioned the validity of the Good Friday tradition when compared to information contained in the Bible concerning the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. From extensive research of biblical and historical records, this book presents new information and insight into the death of Jesus Christ which challenges the Good Friday tradition and overwhelmingly supports a Wednesday crucifixion.
"This comprehensive and compelling evidence is presented in an easy-to-understand-and-follow format for Christians and non-Christians alike and includes a chronological order of the last days of Jesus, which highlights God's perfect timing in history for the crucifixion of His Son, along with a revealing account of the development of the Good Friday tradition."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Cromwell's new book is a fascinating examination of biblical research related to the crucifixion of Christ.
The author presents a compelling argument regarding when the crucifixion would have occurred and how people have developed their traditions for alternate reasoning.
