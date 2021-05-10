MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Moments From The Mountainside": a beautiful tale of God's creation. "Moments From The Mountainside" is the creation of published author, Jack Droste, a devoted husband and passionate believer in Christ.
Droste shares, "Have you ever gazed up into the coal-black sky of a warm spring night where no moon can be seen and tried to count the innumerable stars of the sky or pondered how far away the tiniest might be? Did you know God created these stars as well as all the ones too far away to even be seen? Have you ever stood along the banks of a mighty river or even a clear, crisp, babbling brook and wondered how far did that water have to travel to get to you at just this moment of time? Did you know that God had to place in motion all that was required, perhaps years or even decades or centuries ago, just for that stream of water to be passing by you at this moment in time?"
In Moments from the Mountainside, author Jack Droste will put you in the passenger seat next to him as he drives up and down the mountain highways through the curves and turns of the back roads of the east and along the super highways of the farmlands of the upper Midwest as he shares the beauties and majesties of God's creative work. However, the greatest beauty to be seen won't be what is seen by the naked eye but will be seen through the testimony of the apostle Paul who wrote in Ephesians 3:18 (NIV) of the depth and width and breadth of the love of an amazing God: one who loves you so much.
Come, let's ride together to see what the apostle Paul meant when he wrote, "For since the creation of the world God's invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made…" (Rom. 1:20 NIV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Droste's new book is an intriguing collection of writings based on the authors travels and deep faith.
Pairing his love of nature with his devotion to Jesus, Droste invites readers to experience first-hand the power of God and the beauty of creation.
View a synopsis of "Moments From The Mountainside" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Moments From The Mountainside" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Moments From The Mountainside", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
