MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If Only One: Miracles in Missions": an inspiring reflection on a series of mission trips beginning in 1995. "If Only One: Miracles in Missions" is the creation of published author Jack Hutchins, a loving husband and former paramedic who has been an ordained minister since 1999.
Hutchins shares, "Our Lord said, 'Go and make disciples of all nations.' In 1995, He told me to 'go to Kenya, East Africa and make those disciples.' What I found was millions of natives needing to hear about Jesus Christ. I thought that I was going to do some great work and maybe even stay and be a career missionary. Boy, was I wrong! I didn't know it then, but when I got back to North Carolina, I realized my future calling. I was to take teams back to Kenya and let the Lord change the lives of not only the natives, but the missionaries themselves, and that's what happened. We've seen thousands ask Jesus into their hearts. Some of whom are over one hundred years old, and some who had never seen a white man or woman, or heard the Word of God. What a feeling to see someone give their life to Jesus so close to eternity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Hutchins's new book is an educational exploration of what mission work can be for those called to serve.
Hutchins offers readers a unique look into the highs and lows of missionary work that has provided him a sense of purpose for many years.
Consumers can purchase "If Only One: Miracles in Missions" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "If Only One: Miracles in Missions," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
