MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "SPEAK: The 31 Day Affirmations of Proverbs: Speak Your Way To A Better Life": a potent reminder of the importance of daily spiritual work. "SPEAK: The 31 Day Affirmations of Proverbs: Speak Your Way To A Better Life" is the creation of published author Jack Lawrence.
Lawrence shares, "Are you in need of a miracle? Or are you in need of more than just a miracle? Do you need more in your life? Are you successful but still feel there is something more for you to accomplish? Are you downtrodden and need guidance? Do you want to enrich yourself and understand the true meaning of life and where your place is? Do you have the knowledge of God? Do you want success? Well, here it is. Follow the instructions. And with the effort and willingness to answer these questions and others in your life, begin your new journey of miraculous living. Trust, believe, and act with SPEAKING the word, then rest knowing you have fulfilled your manifestation, and you will be amazed and grateful, full of thankfulness of your new life. Blessed be the believers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Lawrence's new book will empower personal growth and spiritual wellness.
Lawrence shares in hopes of helping others to find a blessed life through active and thoughtful prayer.
