MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seasons of Love": an exhilarating arrangement of poetic verse that expresses the power of love and connectedness. "Seasons of Love" is the creation of published author Jack Mooney, a loving father and native of Illinois who served four years with the Air Force. Now a resident of South Carolina, Mooney works as a quality manager.
Mooney shares, "Seasons of Love is a collection of poems centered around love, God, and pain that is associated with being in love. All of the poems are written in the early morning hours before work under candlelight, my favorite part of the day. There is one central theme or element within the poems that you will identify with, which is the moon. I believe that when you are in love, the moon changes. It becomes the one that you are in love with. It is something that you can both share while holding hands on a park bench or five hundred miles apart. You are never alone at this time because (she) is always there, ever-present for you to see. From distant doors, you can both share the moon, as if she is standing next to you whispering in your ear.
Love is about two inseparable hearts; it is about her being the only one in a crowded room and the feeling you are overcome with when she touches your hand. The poems are written in the first person to pull you in and bring these elements to life. Cover to cover, I want the reader to see love from a new perspective, where God is always present, and love is unabridged. So when completed, grab her hand, and look at the moon and make it yours, make it personal. The moon will change, and your love will grow deeper, and God ever-present. Love becomes more than just a word used to express our feelings. It becomes an emotion that will overwhelm you when you touch her, stare at the moon, look into her eyes, and watch her sleep."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Mooney's new book will delight and inspire as readers get a private look into the author's experiences with love.
Mooney's verses will pull at the heartstrings as readers are reminded of the power of love.
Consumers can purchase "Seasons of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Seasons of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
