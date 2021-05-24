MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Space Kitty II: Moon Mania" is a fun adventure about a kitten who goes on adventures in outer space. "Space Kitty II: Moon Mania" is the second book in the series by Jack Stanek, a father of four who developed Space Kitty during long-ago walks to the bus stop.
Stanek shares, "Space Kitty II: Moon Mania is the second book of the Space Kitty Series for children, following Space Kitty: The Original. As you will recall, after Paws's first flight into outer space, the two biggest questions on Uncle Paul's mind were, one, did Paws learn his lesson? And two, would Paws ever rub on Uncle Paul's legs again?
"Dig into Space Kitty II: Moon Mania to find out what Paws will do. Will he rub on Uncle Paul's legs, and will Uncle Paul send him back to outer space? If Paws does go into outer space for a second time, what adventures await him? Find out in this exciting second adventure of Paws, the original space kitty. You will love it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Stanek's new book is a fun sequel to the original Space Kitty story.
View a synopsis of "Space Kitty II: Moon Mania" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Space Kitty II: Moon Mania" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Space Kitty II: Moon Mania," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing