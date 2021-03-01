MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Our Father, THE LEGBREAKER; Jesus His Son, THE PEACEMAKER": a profound account of major biblical histories that bring tales and truths of God and the Savior. "God Our Father, THE LEGBREAKER; Jesus His Son, THE PEACEMAKER" is the creation of published author Jack W. Swan, a retired trial lawyer who worked for thirty-five years.
Swan shares, "This book is a chronology of major events and characters in the Old and New Testament of the Bible witnessed by God and Jesus his Son.
"With each such encounter, we learn a little more about the true nature of God and Jesus.
"God acknowledges that he is the creator of heaven and earth and all of mankind, retaining the right to destroy some or all of it, with or without cause.
"God does as he pleases and can be judged by no one. Although he espouses righteousness, he will have mercy on whom he will have mercy and compassion upon whom he will have compassion.
"By his own admission, he is a jealous God, condemning anyone who worships false idols. To disobey him is to have a death wish.
"In comparison, Jesus is the humble servant of God, sacrificing himself to save mankind. He has nothing but disdain for priests who cloak themselves in raiment to demonstrate their own holiness. The only valid reason for accumulating wealth is to share it with others. 'Love thy neighbor as thyself' is the most important commandment and one should love his enemies. The Ten Commandments and the Law of Moses should work for man and not vice versa. In any given situation, it should be changed, modified, and even ignored to achieve fairness. Parties should work complaints out for themselves and use courts as a last resort—forgiveness as a first resort.
"The Bible contains zero humor, but plenty of fodder to create some: six-hundred-year-old Noah and his family on a Disney cruise with seven pairs of every animal species in the world aboard a 450-foot Ark; Lot's two daughters getting him drunk and having their way with him; Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II under God's spell as a farm animal for seven years, training as the first Sasquatch."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack W. Swan's new book is a stirring read that brings understanding and truths based on the biblical events broken down in these pages. Here, one will see how the Father worked His hand in the journeys of mankind.
