"Resurrecting Fledgling: The Sequel" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jack Weitzel, with Michael Weitzel RT, Lisa Weitzel RN CRM and Dr. Ken Weitzel is a powerful, futuristic story of a struggling hospital and the patients in desperate need of protection.
Jack Weitzel, with Michael Weitzel RT, Lisa Weitzel RN CRM and Dr. Ken Weitzel share, "'Dr. Weitzel's novels have always provided interesting insights into the nuances of human nature, both good and evil. Resurrecting Fledging, the Sequel continues this exploration in his unique style. Often flawed but earnest, down-to-earth heroes take the reader on an emotional roller-coaster ride as they pursue a mass murderer. The satisfying conclusion of their pursuit recalls Proverbs 4:23 (New Living Translation), "Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life.' —Dr. Bill Barry
"'Here is a remarkable story, sad at times but just as exciting. The story quickly gets the reader involved, easy to read yet difficult to forget. The main conflict is intelligently solved in an unexpected twist at the very end. It's a story of a Veterans Hospital struggling to remain relevant in the 2040s as Vietnam veterans are dying out and the hospital involved in tragedy upon tragedy fearing for its continued existence. Enjoy a story of conflict of faith and suspense in the setting of multiple cases of attempted manslaughter in an aging Veterans Hospital.' —Dr. Ken Weitzel
"'Set against the backdrop of two rural hospitals, one a vibrant and still growing model for twenty-first-century medical care and teaching, the other an understaffed and underfunded holdover of a failed health system, Jack Weitzel's sequel to Resurrecting Fledgling examines the medical, emotional, and spiritual crises that entwine the lives of his characters. Following the threads of a perplexing medical mystery with a surgeon's insights, Dr. Weitzel offers detailed glimpses into human physiology and surgical procedures while revealing spiritual and emotional choices that ultimately draw his characters together or tragically push them apart. Part procedural, part medical mystery, and part reflection on spiritual consequences, the book's continuation of the Lazarus Project story offers new and intensely personal perspectives on healing, on faith, and on the choices we all must make on our paths to accepting God's love.' —Tom Gale"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Weitzel, with Michael Weitzel RT, Lisa Weitzel RN CRM and Dr. Ken Weitzel's new book explores real-world issues such as veteran care and the complexities of the healthcare system.
Pairing a bit of mystery with emotionally charged undertones, readers will discover a thoughtful and cerebral story within.
