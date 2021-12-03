MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Along Life's Way: Volume 1": a potent reminder of the importance of keeping God present in one's daily life. "Along Life's Way: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Jack White, a loving husband and father who retired from the Army as a sergeant after twenty years of service. He currently works for the Secretary of State for Illinois.
White shares, "During my life's journey, these various stories were told to me; and the Lord had me use them in my books—all four volumes of them. It is my hope and prayer that these stories will help others to see that He will help them too."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack White's new book will encourage and inspire as readers discover a nostalgic tale of devoted faith.
With thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture, White hopes to help others find and nurture a relationship with their faith in order to live a life of joy and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase "Along Life's Way: Volume 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Along Life's Way: Volume 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing