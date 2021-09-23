MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Minute to Live": a gripping retelling of a heartbreaking event. "One Minute to Live" is the creation of published author Jackie Branham Hall, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has devoted many years to researching the heartbreaking school bus disaster of 1958.
Hall shares, "February 28th, 1958 at 8:10 AM the nation is shocked and horrified at the news coming from a little community called Knotley Hollow. Three miles south of Prestonburg, KY. on US 23, a school bus loaded with forty-eight children ages ranging from 8-17 struck a wrecker tow truck in the rear. It rolled across the highway, struck a legally parked car, and kept rolling to the edge of a nearby cliff and disappeared.
"Floyd County school bus No. 27 driven by 27-year-old John Alex Dorssett rolled down an eighty-three-foot hill and plunged into the Big Sandy River. Due to melting snows and recent rain at the time the river was thirty feet deep.
"In less than one minute the 12,000-pound school bus with forty-eight screaming, terrified children make a frantic dash for the rear exit. Twenty-two children survived, Twenty-six and the driver lost their lives in the worst school bus disaster in U.S. History.
"Words and pictures tell the story of the worst unsolved school bus disaster of the 20th century. Coming soon 'Washed Away' the first fact filled written story of school bus No. 27 and its last run."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jackie Branham Hall's new book is a detailed reporting on the traumatic event that shook the nation.
With a significant collection of newspaper clippings, personal interviews, and police evidence, Hall presents a well-researched history of the fateful accident.
View a synopsis of "One Minute to Live" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "One Minute to Live" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "One Minute to Live," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing