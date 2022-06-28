"Princess Pee and the Monkey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jackie Damico is a delightful story of two beloved dogs and the special bond that came about after a frightening illness.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Princess Pee and the Monkey": a heartfelt story of unconditional love. "Princess Pee and the Monkey" is the creation of published author Jackie Damico, a dedicated wife and resident of upstate New York who enjoys serving as the wedding coordinator at her local church.
Damico shares, "Follow along as one little dog's perfect, new life is uprooted by a new addition. Inside the forever home of Princess Pee and Monkey, chaos ensues for the two unlikely siblings as they learn to coexist. When unforeseen trouble threatens to disrupt their new family dynamic, the sisters each learn important lessons about family and acceptance.
"A tale of sisterhood, adoption, and the unconditional love that binds the family we choose. Dive deep into the colorful, mischievous world of one wild puppy and her unsuspecting family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jackie Damico's new book features vibrant illustrations by Christopher Gray, a freelance multimedia artist and graphic designer in Rochester, New York.
Damico's pleasing narrative paired with Gray's creative artwork is certain to engage the imagination of young readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "Princess Pee and the Monkey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Princess Pee and the Monkey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
