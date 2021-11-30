MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Want to Be a Memory: The Story of How a Little Clown Left a Big Mark in the Hearts of the People": a creative and entertaining look inside a unique ministry. "I Want to Be a Memory: The Story of How a Little Clown Left a Big Mark in the Hearts of the People" is the creation of published author Jackie Garner.
Garner shares, "This book gives Jackie 'Lolli' Garner the opportunity to express and share her deep faith and how it has affected many of the people, young and old, that she has met along the way.
"Over her many years Jackie Garner has exemplified everything a clown can aspire to be. She has been relentlessly hilarious in performance. She has been incredibly giving and sharing to other performers whom she has inevitably inspired. She has touched the hearts of so many people in medical and social hardship. Now she is sharing her stories in book form. It may have a 'price' on the outside but the inside (like Jackie herself) is invaluable! —David Bartlett (Mr. Rainbow the Clown), an award-winning clown, author, stage producer, and performer.
"For decades, Jackie has shared love and laughs that encourage the heart. I've seen this happen with large crowds and with single individuals and I've experienced it myself. She is a rich example of one who 'clowns from the heart.' This is her calling. This is her life. And this is her gift... and we are all better because of her. —Randy Christensen, a master clown, past president of World Clown Association, instructor at clown training camps around the world, and children's church pastor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jackie Garner's new book invites readers to experience a private look into her fondest memories.
Garner shares in hopes of inspiring and entertaining others as she has done throughout a storied career.
