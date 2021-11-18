MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Whispers from Above": a potent example of the small ways in which God moves one. "Whispers from Above" is the creation of published author Jackie R. Ison, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in West Virginia.
Ison shares, "Filled with simple, heartfelt stories, this book is encouraging and uplifting. The author shares how God uses everyday situations and circumstances to spiritually speak to her heart. Revealing to her how we can grow and gain spiritual knowledge if we allow God to teach us. You may laugh, you may cry, all the while gaining a different perspective on every day, down to earth situations. This book helps you understand there is a deeper meaning to most situations, if you just believe and open your heart up to hear the Whispers from Above."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jackie R. Ison's new book offers readers a private look into some of the author's most valued memories.
Ison shares in hopes of helping others see the small moments of divine intervention and guidance that drive their lives.
Consumers can purchase "Whispers from Above" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
