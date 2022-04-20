"Heroes on the Job" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Cooper is an encouraging tale of the importance of people who fulfill key roles in society such as doctors, firefighters, and cooks
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heroes on the Job": a heartfelt acknowledgment to those who serve others. "Heroes on the Job" is the creation of published author Jacob Cooper.
Cooper shares, "Heroes on the Job is a book about the true heroes on the clock day to day. There are a good amount of people who put in the hours so we as individuals can, for example, go to the doctor or have our favorite toy fixed. No matter what the job may be, it is important to our everyday living. In this book, you will find all sorts of different jobs, from firefighters putting out a fire, to cooks making our favorite meals—these are the people who are the real heroes in the world we live in. I hope you all enjoy the book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Cooper's new book will encourage and entertain as readers learn about the true superheroes.
Cooper offers a charming narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment and inspiration of young minds.
Consumers can purchase "Heroes on the Job" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heroes on the Job," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
