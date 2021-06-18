MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Swedes and Deeds: The Ups and Downs of Upsala College": a richly historic and detailed account of Upsala College. "Swedes and Deeds: The Ups and Downs of Upsala College" is the creation of published author Jacob Schaad Jr., now ninety-nine years of age, who has been honored by the New Jersey Press Association for his longevity in journalism, covering eighty-one years. He was widowed a decade ago when his wife, Evelyn, passed away. He now resides with son, Mark, in Middle Township.
Schaad shares, "On this particular day, something special struck me in my journey to nostalgia. There had been stories in the newspapers about Upsala's closure, and as quickly as we passed the site of requiem, many happy and sad thoughts about the colorful history of this Swedish Lutheran-related college penetrated my mind until they were interrupted at the parkway's next toll. By the time we reached the exit to Kenilworth, the first New Jersey venue for the college and the second overall after a brief period in Brooklyn, New York, I had decided to write a book on the way it was at the college for nearly 102 years when it was started with high hopes by a group of Swedish immigrants, when it advanced to one of the high academic accomplishments in higher education, and when it then dropped from high to low as unexpected circumstances intervened and closed its doors forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Schaad Jr.'s new book is a historically accurate exploration of Upsala College including stories of former students.
The author's extensive background in journalism is apparent in this meticulous and engaging history of Upsala College. Readers will enjoy the impressive research presented in appreciation of the historic beacon of higher education.
