"There's No Time to Waste!: Spiritual Gems to Help You Live Your Best Life": an inspiring opportunity for spiritual and personal growth. "There's No Time to Waste!: Spiritual Gems to Help You Live Your Best Life" is the creation of published author Jacqueline Conway, a retired veteran and CEO of Jaye's Heavenly Event Planning LLC.
Jacqueline shares, "Every moment of your life counts!
"God has blessed us with this time on Earth and we should spend it wisely! Are you being a good steward of your time? In His Word, God has promised us an abundant life. Are you living a life that's bountiful? James 4:14 says that 'Whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.'
"Join Jacqueline Conway's journey as she shares her encounter with the Holy Spirit and how He gave her spiritual nuggets on the importance of time and living life to the fullest! She uses her personal experience mixed with biblical scripture to impart those cherished jewels of wisdom which includes the importance of not wasting time on:
- Harmful relationships
- Repeating life lessons
- Unhealthy living
- Pity parties
- Unforgiveness
- Masking your true self
- Manipulating situations
"This book is full of spiritual, enlightening, and inspirational gems whispered straight from God and experienced firsthand by Jacqueline. She shares her thoughts in hopes that it encourages you to live your life to the utmost! Life is precious! Don't waste another moment! Step into God's best life for you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Conway's new book will encourage and inspire life reflection and positive perspectives.
Jacqueline shares in hopes of empowering others to find and lead their best life.
