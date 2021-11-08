MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gospel Stage Plays with a Purpose": a charming arrangement of compelling plays. "Gospel Stage Plays with a Purpose" is the creation of published author Jacqueline Sutton-Ball, a passionate creator who was born in Munich, Germany, and raised in Lumpkin, Georgia. Sutton-Ball carries an associate degree in communication systems management and a Bachelor of Arts in organizational management. In addition, she has a Master of Arts in organizational management with a specialization in human resources.
Sutton-Ball shares, "'It's showtime! Intriguing, astonishing, standing ovations, hilarious, breathtaking, soul stirring, powerful, and showstopping.'
"Introducing Jacqueline Sutton Ball! One of the greatest African American female playwrights of all time! This book shows God's love and grace through her well-written and family-friendly gospel stage plays. Her storylines demonstrate everyday life situations that audiences can relate to.
"They are integrating messages to inspire, motivate, entertain, and change lives!
"These plays will minister to and entertain all genres of life: Sunday school classes, youth ministries, theatrical performances, family gatherings, school programs, special occasions, fundraisers, etc.
"Stage plays with a purpose—to change lives and to glorify Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Sutton-Ball's new book offers educators and spiritual guides a resource for encouraging active participation within their groups.
Sutton-Ball's exuberance for creation and faith are apparent within the pages of this engaging resource.
