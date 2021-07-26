MEADVILLE, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Importance of Tithes and Offerings": a faith-based discussion on giving by published author Jacqui D. Williams, who has served in several ministries over the past forty-six years. At an early age, Jacqui was surrounded by family who imparted the value of worshipping God through her giving. She presently resides in Maryland with her husband James.
Williams shares, "As we operate in the law, order, and principles of God's word, we position ourselves to experience His best. In Malachi 3:10, kjv; God says, 'and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.' Giving 'tithes and offerings' is serious business, and I believe this is not only a practice for the Old Testament, but for the New Testament, as well as for today.
"We honor God when He is first place in our life. Sowing 'tithes and offerings' is especially honorable when it is given from our first fruits and not our last fruits. Proverbs 3:9, kjv; says, 'Honour the LORD with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase:' In 1 Corinthians 14:40, kjv; it states, 'Let all things be done decently and in order.' This lets us know that there is 'order' expected even in our giving.
"In this book, I address whether 'tithes and offerings' is a practice that should be honored today, and if so, what is the order according to God's word. I also discuss what I have learned through my life experiences, that has proven to me, obedience to God's word is far better than sacrifice. (1 Samuel 15:22, kjv)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqui D. Williams's new book is an extensive review on the priority of tithes and offerings.
The author writes in hopes of explaining the key importance that tithes and offerings serve in one's spiritual life.
View a synopsis of "The Importance of Tithes and Offerings" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"The Importance of Tithes and Offerings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Importance of Tithes and Offerings," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing