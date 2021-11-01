MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Jael Finishing School for Ladies: Etiquette for Dangerous Women": an inspiring approach to claiming one's faith. "The Jael Finishing School for Ladies: Etiquette for Dangerous Women" is the creation of published author Jaime Hope McArdle, who founded the Allegheny Mountain String Project, a privately funded youth music education program, and an adjunct professor of violin and chamber music at Washington and Lee University.
McArdle shares, "Inspired by the story of Jael and Deborah in the book of Judges, Jaime Hope McArdle shares her personal journey to a life of purpose and freedom through finding identity as a daughter of the Creator King. She takes on the old stories and passages of the Bible with fresh eyes asking how they impact her life today and challenges her readers to consider becoming freedom fighters—beginning in their own lives and then becoming a force for transformation in the world around them.
"With chapters titled 'A Danger to the Gates of Hell' and 'Freedom Fighter,' Jaime uncovers the spiritual battle raging under the surface in the world around us and challenges women to reconsider what being in prison looks like and to find the courage to try the door because it cannot be locked. In 'The Healing' and 'Daughter of a King,' she walks through revelation of a true identity that is the right of every woman who will 'Choose This Day.' This new identity defies the cultural norms for women with 'The Greatest Love of All' and calls women to see their power is not in becoming more like men or in manipulation through sexuality. She encourages the power to change the 'Operating Systems' that directs everyday life and challenges to accept a new 'Assignment' to see life as a daily adventure to bringing love, forgiveness, grace, and freedom to a world growing darker each year. Finally, the assurance of 'Getting It Wrong' to know the promise that God will have his way. And as we attempt to follow his call on our life, we can make mistakes and learn. In our triumphs and failures, his grace brings all things together for our good. We can walk confidently through difficult seasons knowing who we are and whose we are.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaime Hope McArdle's new book encourages readers to continue to seek God no matter how far they may currently be from God's grace.
With personal reflections and relevant scripture, McArdle shares in hopes of inspiring others on the path to salvation.
