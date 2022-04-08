Recent release "Seger Park" from Page Publishing author Jake Sudderth is a meaningful tale that chronicles the life of Jeter as he faces the betrayal of a world that once fueled his upbringing.
LANCASTER, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Sudderth, a writer of nonfiction, journal articles, and encyclopedia entries for years, has completed his new book "Seger Park": an engrossing novel that points out the greed of those in positions of power while telling the story of Jeter as he navigates his way through the complications of a failing society.
Sudderth shares, "Rome Jeter is a blue-chip recruit and an only child who is mature for his age. As his life becomes complicated, the very social systems that raised him fail miserably. He is betrayed by the police, the press, and even mentors."
This far-reaching novel addresses generations of change as the very people responsible for corruption and mismanagement stay in power, and many of their subordinates realize they have been used and seek redemption. Some are successful, but many fail.
Growing up in Philadelphia, Jeter encounters adults admirable and ribald, humorous and crude. This outrageous and moving story leads to one conclusion: your present life is only secure if your plans for the future are sound.
Published by Page Publishing, Jake Sudderth's stories bring out reality from writing fiction. In this riveting saga, he raises awareness about the rule of the privileged, never-ending impunity, and many others that still plague society to this day.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Seger Park" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing