MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Journey of How: Living like Jesus Right Here, Right Now": an enlightening opus on the significance of reflection and belief in God in reaching a complete transformation of the body, mind, and spirit that is grounded in Christhood. "The Journey of How: Living like Jesus Right Here, Right Now" is the creation of published author James A. Hamilton, a sports minister and Wyoming State Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hamilton shares, "Do you ever feel like something is missing? You know something is off, but you can't quite figure out what it is." After years in full-time ministry, James A. Hamilton became disillusioned as he recognized that there was something missing in the lives of many who had professed faith in Jesus Christ, including his own.
"A thirty-minute meeting in a jail cell with a convicted murderer changed everything." During that meeting, Hamilton, the author, got a glimpse of what was missing: a transformed life that transforms lives. Though observation of American Christian culture might tempt us to believe otherwise, Hamilton suggests the Christian life is not about personal morality and following the rules; it is about being transformed into the nature and character of Jesus Christ. This transformation brings transformation to those around us, to our communities, and, ultimately, to our culture.
"In 'The Journey of How,' Hamilton invites us into a conversation about our transformation into the nature and character of Jesus Christ—what it entails and why it's vital to fulfilling our identity, mission, and purpose in this life, and in eternity. He also uncovers the beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that can get in the way. Finally, he offers daily practices that help cultivate our transformation so we will more consistently and automatically express the nature of character of Jesus Christ right here, right now—and make a lasting impact on the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James A. Hamilton's new book is a guiding tool that aids individuals in their pursuit of submitting to the transformation that is ours in Jesus Christ so we can fulfill our God-given role and identity and purpose in life.
This book tackles the radicalness of the Christian life and provides comprehensive points on how one can improve their faith to accomplish great things in life in Christ's name.
