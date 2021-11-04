MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forty Days to Freedom: Get Your Deepest Biblical Questions Answered": a potent testament to the strength one can find through devoted biblical study. "Forty Days to Freedom: Get Your Deepest Biblical Questions Answered" is the creation of published author James A. Tondo, a loving husband and father who graduated from the Lord Ashford International Business School of Anglia Ruskin University (MBA) in the United Kingdom, and the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University (MPA) in the United States of America. Tondo has preached and taught the Bible from young adulthood in some of the most dangerous places around the globe for over twenty-five years.
Tondo shares, "From the onset of the first question—'Is it biblical (right) to have a funeral service in the church (edifice)?'—to the dire last question—'Is it forbidden for Christians to hold political office?'—Forty Days to Freedom engages the yearning soul seeking clarity that brings stink or peace, pain or joy, folly or wisdom, incredulity or faith. It reveals biblical truths about our existence and the faith that was once handed down to us by those who had gone ahead of us. It allows the Scripture to speak and mankind to listen. It reveals God's own heart in matters that may seem controversial to the many preachers and teachers of our faith today and in matters that many believers find intriguing to their thirsty souls. Whichever way it may take you depends on the condition of your heart, but it is Forty Days to Freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James A. Tondo's new book will push readers to a new level of acceptance and appreciation of God's word.
Tondo's devotion to spreading God's word and empowering others through Christ is apparent within the pages of this inspiring and thought-provoking devotional.
