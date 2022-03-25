"God Is a Liberal: It's Time Liberal Christians Rescue the Christian Brand from Evangelicals and Conservatives" from Christian Faith Publishing author James Aremu-Cole, PhD is a thought-provoking discussion of opposing political stances and how the correlation to Jesus's teachings needs to be challenged.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Is a Liberal: It's Time Liberal Christians Rescue the Christian Brand from Evangelicals and Conservatives": a potent argument for a return to God's teachings. "God Is a Liberal: It's Time Liberal Christians Rescue the Christian Brand from Evangelicals and Conservatives" is the creation of published author James Aremu-Cole, PhD, a philosopher of metaphysical theology, a minister, and a retired teacher. Educated in Nigeria and United Kingdom, Aremu-Cole moved to the United States nearly three decades ago. His first book is titled, "A Light to My Path."
Aremu-Cole shares, "This book compares the liberal agenda with the conservative agenda in the light of what the Bible teaches, as well as the example and lifestyle of Jesus during his earthly ministry.
"The book considers thirteen issues classified into five categories: economic, freedom, moral, national and international, and socioeconomic.
"Two of the thirteen issues, freedom of speech and economy, were not scored because the Bible does not say enough to enable an impartial scoring.
"The book concludes that the conservative agenda aligns with the stand of the Bible on the three moral issues of abortion, same-sex marriage, and death penalty, while the liberal agenda aligns with what the Bible teaches on the remaining eight issues.
"The liberal agenda more closely reflects what the Bible and Jesus taught, thus the title of the book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Aremu-Cole, PhD's new book will engage and challenge readers' belief systems.
Aremu-Cole presents a compelling discourse that will motivate readers to seek a deeper understanding of God's teachings and ways to enact those teachings in today's world.
Consumers can purchase "God Is a Liberal: It's Time Liberal Christians Rescue the Christian Brand from Evangelicals and Conservatives" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Is a Liberal: It's Time Liberal Christians Rescue the Christian Brand from Evangelicals and Conservatives," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing