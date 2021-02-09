MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Truth About the Tribulation": a noteworthy narrative that contains insights and realizations pertaining to the tribulation. "The Truth About the Tribulation" is the creation of published author James C. Lewis, a retired heavy equipment operator and computer technician for the army.
Lewis shares, "Since I was in high school in the early sixties, I heard that the tribulation could come at any time. I was told nothing more needed to happen before the church was raptured. I was told there was no mention of Christians after the third chapter of Revelation. But I thought to myself, If nothing is left, why we haven't we been raptured? About ten years ago, I started serious research on the subject. I found the answers were not as I was taught during my high school years. The more I studied, the more truth I found. I decided to put what I learned into a book to teach others the real truth about the tribulation. They say what you don't know can't hurt you. I found out that's a lie. There are things you need to know before the tribulation starts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James C. Lewis's new book enlightens the readers of the truth that lies beneath and beyond the biblical prophecies about the tribulation and how believers can prepare for God's return.
This book is a succinct collection of in-depth research about the tribulation and its impending fulfillment.
