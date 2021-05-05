MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "MEMOIRS OF A REPENTANT APOSTLE: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life": a powerful journal of the author's spiritual journey and his divine encounter with Christ. "MEMOIRS OF A REPENTANT APOSTLE: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life" is the creation of published author James Canfield Jr., the current manager of respiratory care and interventional pulmonary service at a hospital in the San Francisco Bay area. He gave his life to Christ in his early thirties and has been part of the Charismatic Renewal movement within the Catholic Church.
Canfield writes, "Have you ever asked yourself these questions?
"Does God even exist?
Why is God allowing these pains and suffering in my life?
Does God even see me?
Is heaven real?
"The answers to these questions are integral parts of the very foundation of our faith. I invite you to walk with me through the pages of this book as I share with you my Emmaus Journey with Christ, seeking the answer to these questions and more. My journey is not a unique one but one we all share. All of us long to be loved and to know that we matter."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Canfield Jr.'s new book is a brilliant tool for the readers to be reminded that God never abandons His children even in the darkest hours of their journey in life.
With this book, the author hopes that readers will never lose their faith and trust in God whenever they feel they are in the middle of a bumpy road in their lives.
