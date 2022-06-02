"Fire Angel 2: Satan Strikes Again" from Christian Faith Publishing author James Chinners is a compelling continuation of the dangerous battle between God and the devil as two young men realize there is more at stake than meets the eye.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fire Angel 2: Satan Strikes Again": an action-packed religious fiction. "Fire Angel 2: Satan Strikes Again" is the creation of published author James Chinners, who was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Friedreich's ataxia at the age of seven. Since then, he has enjoyed his time playing video games and reading.
Chinners shares, "Satan and the unholy trinity are at it again. This time, Satan is bringing help with him, but Dillon is not alone either. The devil continues his evil plan of trying to sneak up to heaven. All in an attempt to steal God's gem by possessing an easier and vulnerable soul, his plan has a twist, which will bring as much pain for Craig as possible. Now Satan's target is personal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Chinners's new book is a gripping battle for one's life and soul as Satan brings the fight to a new personal level.
Chinners delivers an imaginative and inspiring fantasy work that is certain to have readers on the edge of their seats.
