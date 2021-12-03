MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Creeds of Modern Christianity versus the Teachings of the Holy Bible": a knowledgeable discussion of God's word versus popular belief. "The Creeds of Modern Christianity versus the Teachings of the Holy Bible" is the creation of published author James Earl Kemper.
Kemper shares, "When it comes to religion, this book is a comparison between what most Christian creeds state and what the Bible (King James Version) teaches about God, Jesus Christ, and many of the topics that most people have questions about. The author asks many thought-provoking questions, the very questions that he sought answers to but found so much conflict in Christianity.
"Do you have unanswered questions? Are the answers important to you? Have you personally read the Bible to see what it actually says? Do you believe the Bible? Or do you accept only what men (ministers) say?
"Each topic is taken independently, and there are questions asked, answers suggested, and conclusions drawn. The reader is challenged to read this and find their own answers through prayer and personal study. Are you up to a challenge?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Earl Kemper's new book is an articulate exploration of scripture.
Kemper's careful study and encouraging presentation will engage readers at a spiritual level as they explore the topics within this coherent study.
