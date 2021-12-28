MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through the Darkest Hour: A Testimony of the Delivering Power of God's Love": a potent reminder of the power of God's love and dedication to mankind. "Through the Darkest Hour: A Testimony of the Delivering Power of God's Love" is the creation of published author James Gilbert, a loving husband and father. Gilbert, who is currently a licensed mental health counselor, has served in the social work/mental health therapy field for twenty-two years.
Gilbert shares, "It seems at some point in everyone's life, the thought runs through the mind asking, What happened, how did things change, and how did I get here? Jeff had to confront similar thoughts after he had received Christ as Lord and Savior. He had genuinely been a good kid. He started off in life wanting to like everyone. His easygoing nature attracted his peers to befriend him. In late October 1977, all that began to change. He became self-conscious, shier, and open to the concept of violence, as bullies began to target him. He believed and evidence in the book suggests that a demonic oppression began near Halloween when he was eight years old. The Jeff that was nice seemed to invite fear that had dominated much of his thoughts since he was three years old.
"This is a coming-of-age cautionary testimony of a good kid dealing with fears and insecurities in the worst self-destructive ways imaginable and a young adult reaching a point of being ready to throw his and other lives away. God, however, had the final say."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Gilbert's new book is a personal journey of unexpected spiritual attacks and overcoming through God's grace.
Gilbert shares in hopes of encouraging others to seek a strong bond with God through dedicated worship and acceptance of God's word.
