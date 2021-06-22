MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Healing (Sozo) Belongs to you because you're Saved (Sozo)": a potent look at personal experiences of prayer and healing. "Healing (Sozo) Belongs to you because you're Saved (Sozo)" is the creation of published author James Greenawalt, who graduated from Rhema Bible Training School in 1988 and has since gone on to become an associate pastor and pastor.
Greenawalt shares, "This book started when I worked as a volunteer at a Christian television station praying for people on the phones. I didn't want to pray without building them up a little bit first, but we could not spend a long time talking to them. I asked God to show me what to say to build them up in that short period of time. This is what he showed me.
"Share the definition of salvation and save. Salvation in the Greek also means deliver and health. Save also means heal, deliver, and be or make whole.
"With that, God gave me these four scriptures: Romans 10:9–10, 1 Timothy 2:4, Ephesians 2:8, and 2 Corinthians 6:2.
"Through these scriptures, we can see that salvation is for all. It was a gift and it's for us now according to the scriptures.
"If salvation is a gift for all and is for now, then so is healing.
"Once they were shown this and that their only part was just to receive His gift and His works, it made it easier for people to receive healing.
"These are the results of digging deeper in to this subject over the years."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Greenawalt's new book is an engaging look at the author's experience with prayer and healing.
Greenawalt offers relevant scripture and personal experiences to provide readers with examples of the power of prayer in recovery.
