MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Greatest Lie Jesus Never Told": a potent discussion of biblical truths. "The Greatest Lie Jesus Never Told" is the creation of published author James H. Orion, a native of Bergen County, New Jersey, who attended Berkeley College of Business and graduated in paralegal law.
Orion shares, "For years the author considered himself a pretribulationist. It was the only theory he was exposed to. However, after several thousands of hours of independent research, he believes the church will undergo persecution and see the Antichrist. One thing that people do not realize is, it is very easy to read any book or Bible and decimate its contents and assume outcomes with no regard for hermeneutics and chronology.
"The author truly believes The Greatest Lie Jesus Never Told will be an incredible reference and promises that the contents will be 100 percent biblical, pertinent, and chronological. Some people shy away from prophecy because the subject matter is difficult, therefore eliminated. But I believe the entire Bible is the breathed Word of God, and prophecy is just as important or even more important and relevant as any other part of the Holy Bible. Revelation 22:19 states, 'And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life.' Any reading, regardless of the subject matter, if it is written on a level that is difficult to understand, is not worth the paper it is printed on. May you be blessed from the moment you open this book, and may the Holy Spirit fall upon you and enlighten you to God's holy word that we will recognize his signs and prepare for what lies ahead as the Greatest Lie Jesus Never Told enlightens your spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James H. Orion's new book is a thought-provoking examination of prophetic writings.
Orion's extensive research and passionate faith are apparent within the pages of this compelling work.
Consumers can purchase "The Greatest Lie Jesus Never Told" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Greatest Lie Jesus Never Told," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing