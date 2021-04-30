MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wrestling with the Devil": an awe-inspiring reminiscence taken from the personal history of the author's life. In this autobiography, Phillips shares a work that emits love and betrayal, joy and pain, worldly riches and losses, with a glimpse of the drug world. "Wrestling with the Devil" is the creation of published author James H. Phillips, a novice in the cluster of published authors. He is a retired outlaw who has served twenty years in prison before finding the right path back to God.
Phillips writes, "This is a riveting account of one man's journey through many different countries and a life filled with unbelievable highs and suffering over twenty-two years in prison for dealing drugs, chased by an orangutan in the streets of Spain to jail cells in Venezuela. He was a hustler all his life. He had tried many times to get his life on an even keel. Trusting in the Lord was his last resort. When he did, amazing things happened for him. Reunited with his wife from twenty-five years ago to living in a small town enjoying the simple things of life, showing people there is light and life after living in a dark sinister world, from homelessness to happiness. This is a must-read for Christians and non-believers alike."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James H. Phillips's new book is a life-changing piece of literature sure to inspire everyone who reads it.
