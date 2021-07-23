MEADVILLE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspirational Heart: Volume 1": a thought-provoking discussion of scripture. "Inspirational Heart: Volume 1" is the creation of published author James Hardimon.
Hardimon shares, "The three volumes of Inspirational Heart were written, motivated, and inspired by scriptures 2 Timothy 3 chapter verses 16–17 and Oprah Winfrey on her last going-off-the-air speech. She said, 'If you believe God gave you a job and purpose in life, then you should basically put all your heart, mind, strength power, and body in to it.' With that said, I put all my fibers and molecules to the atom into completion of these three volumes for God and all the people to be touched by this inspirational power of truth.
"Many valuable sources have revealed and believe there is power in the number 3, and this is why I vowed to write three volumes. These books consist of the power of God showing you your life naturally and spiritually in reference of the past, present, and future of your life, as well as operating together naturally and spiritually with fusion, science, biology, math, geometry, chemistry, psychology, alchemy, etc.
"One like the son of man with flaws like Moses, I am that I am with a strong Revelation revealed to me by the Lord and our God, the head of days, on how to explain and share with the readers, viewers, and followers more in detail how it was revealed to me how to go about experiencing and seeing His divine words of understanding, knowledge, wisdom, insight, Revelation, and power connected to Inspirational Heart Volumes 1, 2, and 3."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Hardimon's new book welcomes readers to consider the many ways in which God is present within the small and big moments of life.
The author's passion for faith is apparent in this carefully crafted presentation of key biblical teachings.
View a synopsis of "Inspirational Heart: Volume 1" on YouTube.
