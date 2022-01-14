MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Man's Journey Into Law": an insightful exploration of life as a legal counselor. "One Man's Journey Into Law" is the creation of published author James Hunt Garcia Jr., a loving husband enjoying retirement in Florida.
Garcia Jr. shares, "This book contains memoirs of one man's journey into law over a thirty-year period. It is intended to help new lawyers, students, the public in general, and those interested in becoming a lawyer. The journey will include an insight into the practice of law from one man's beginning to retirement. This will include actual cases and analyses of various courts, judges, lawyers, clients, and others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Hunt Garcia Jr.'s new book is a thoughtful reflection on the highs and lows of working in the legal field.
Garcia Jr. shares from start to finish the lessons learned along the path of a career attorney.
Consumers can purchase "One Man's Journey Into Law" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
