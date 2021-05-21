MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Am I The One You Are Looking For?": a gripping tale of a man who faced a life-changing experience as he made wrong choices and lost himself in the pain and suffering of life. "Am I The One You Are Looking For?" is the creation of published author James L. Crawford, a brilliant writer who wishes to share his personal stories.
Crawford shares, "It was in those days when year after year everything turned to mud. One day in a depressed state of mind, I gave up. If there is a God, would he help me? Time passed by. Months turned into one long day. Nothing changed. Then one day I called in sick, stayed home, and laid down. I fell asleep and a vision appeared. I was in a dark room, sitting in a wooden chair facing a closed door. Then a light shown under the door. A fear came over me. Someone was on the other side of that door. The door opened slowly and a warm bright light flooded the room. A man dressed in a white robe stepped forward stood in the doorway and asked me, 'Am I the One You Are Looking For?' I fell to my knees and crying, I said 'Yes'. The last thing I saw was a small little boy holding hands with this man as they walked up the dirt path. That was me and He was the Christ, the Son of the Living God. In that moment I decided to leave what the world calls society and entered into a world of spirituality that only those who enter it can understand. I pray, you the reader, may someday walk the one and only path that leads you into the world of spirituality and leads you out of the darkness of today's society and addictions. God bless you and may the Lord have mercy on you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James L. Crawford's new book is a real and stirring account of how one man's meeting with the Lord changed his devastating life for the better as the Father led him back home.
View a synopsis of "Am I The One You Are Looking For?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Am I The One You Are Looking For?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Am I The One You Are Looking For?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing