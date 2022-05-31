"The Branch" from Christian Faith Publishing author James Marshall is an engaging story that follows the life of a young branch that seeks to spread awareness of God's promise and an impending danger.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Branch": a creative message of salvation. "The Branch" is the creation of published author James Marshall, who resides in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. Marshall has his BA in communications at Michigan State University. He got his start in writing as a community ambassador to Italy, and lived with an Italian family in Giulianova, Italy, as he wrote about his experiences with the family and his adventures traveling throughout Italy. In his spare time, you can catch him writing down ideas for his next book. Marshall is a member of the Community Christian Church in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Marshall shares, "The animals of the ground and the birds of the air loved their forest, the Forest of Plenty. It was a society unto itself that teamed with lush vegetation, wandering streams, and an incredible abundance of food sources that supported all the living creatures of the forest. Despite the abundance of food, all the creatures of the forest hoarded food beyond measure. They were selfish, and their love for one another had grown cold. Even the majority of the towering trees in the forest lacked the love and kindness they once had. The hardened heart of the forest had not gone unnoticed. God, the great I Am, saw the selfishness and wickedness of this mighty forest. God found favor on a very special branch on a lonesome tree in the Forest of Plenty. He called out to the Branch and said, 'One day, you shall lead a mighty nation.'
"The Branch responded, 'That's impossible!'
"God replied, 'Through Me, nothing is impossible.'
"God directed the Branch to tell all of the animals and crawly things of the forest to be wise and take the narrow path and to be wary of the many deceivers and tempters along the journey. However, the journey will be well worth it! The Branch began getting God's word out. It wasn't an easy task. He was mocked and jeered by the forest animals and trees. All seemed lost until he met a fox…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Marshall's new book is an imaginative and enjoyable message of faith.
Marshall pairs a compelling narrative with relevant scripture to bring a message of salvation to young believers.
Consumers can purchase "The Branch" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Branch," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
