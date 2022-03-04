MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "THE SYNERMERGENCY: A Clarion Call to Anything but Arms": a gripping discussion of ideologies. "THE SYNERMERGENCY: A Clarion Call to Anything but Arms" is the creation of published author James Pacifico, a dedicated lifelong student who carried a bachelor's degree in history, a master's degree in philosophy, and a Juris Doctor before passing away in 2014.
Pacifico shares, "THE SYNERMERGENCY, a state of supercriticality, or 'synergistic emergency' existing between all crises on Earth, known and unknown. In response to this potential of total global super-crisis, this clarion call to anything but arms is the first to discuss the problems of totally interrelated crises, and sound a call to harmony for the Rainbow Warriors everywhere.
"Global citizen Juan Fuentes creates a new philosophical system that inspires the twentysomething generation into world-saving global evolution, moving dramatically beyond all previous ideologies and into the cyber age of holistic ecology. A paradigm for the 1990s, and for futurity, this brilliant novel's very positive message of rational understanding succeeds in bridging technology and nature, competition and cooperation, rights, and human responsibilities.
"Not merely concerned with environmental crises, THE SYNERMERGENCY focuses on eight global problem areas called holons, which include basic survival; economics; politics; education, technology, and nature; religion; spirituality and metaphysics; style, the arts, and aesthetics. These holons, systems within systems, combine in synergy, building toward the collapse of systems, as people are forced to respond by literally making everything better everywhere for everyone in a total planet-healing process. All things considered, James Pacifico presents a new worldview unlike any suggested before. We are quite fortunate to have THE SYNERMERGENCY, the ultimate in utopian thought."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Pacifico's new book is a compelling fiction that will challenge and delight.
Pacifico explores societal systems and how each piece of the puzzle is key to maintaining a healthy world and thriving culture.
Consumers can purchase "THE SYNERMERGENCY: A Clarion Call to Anything but Arms" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "THE SYNERMERGENCY: A Clarion Call to Anything but Arms," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing