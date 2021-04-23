MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of Time": a fascinating and thrilling read about a journalist, Stuart, who finds himself against a power-hungry leader whose only goal is to conquer the world and bring it to ruins. "Out of Time" is the creation of published author James S. Barney, a brilliant writer. He has a variety of experiences including teaching health, physical education, and math. He coached high school soccer, volleyball, and basketball. In the jobs department, he has worn many hats including restaurant cook and manager, realtor, insurance agent, and auctioneer.
Barney shares, "Journalist Stuart Thomas has just received an email telling him he is out of time. Not recognizing the sender, he deletes the message only to meet the sender later that morning.
"Out of Time is a story about the beginning of the end of the world. Stuart has been called to be a messenger of God to the remnant, Christian believers.
"Stuart has a team of friends who are willing to assist him in discovering who and how the self-proclaimed world leader, Kronos, is going to control the world. Is Kronos developing a new virus? Will he release it globally? Can Stuart and friends be God's messenger in this time?
"Out of Time will give you cause to pause and consider—is this really possible?
"The plot has its share of twists and turns and a little hint at romance.
"There are those who say God is coming back. Out of Time proposes that we are at the beginning of the end."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James S. Barney's new book brings an amazing fiction novel written from a Christian perspective with scriptures across the pages. The author hopes that this work compels readers to question possible realities and prepare for the future.
View a synopsis of "Out of Time" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Out of Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Out of Time," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing