MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pinky": a charming and faith-based story of a rescued cat and the lessons one can find in serving others no matter how small. "Pinky" is the creation of published author James Steward.
Steward shares, "Pinky is a true story about how a feral, unloved, smelly, lonely, beat-up, old cat can change a life, dramatically. It is funny, sad, desperate, and wonderful with an amazing ending that inspires and surprises. It is written in prose so it is easily read and remembered, and the artwork is truly original and fun!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Steward's new book is a charming and thought-provoking fiction with important messages.
Steward shares a delightful message paired with creative imagery for the enjoyment and inspiration of readers of any background.
