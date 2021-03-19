MEADVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tippy the Turtle: A Fun Story that Teaches Children the Importance of Eating All Their Meals": a captivating tale filled with colorful pictures that illustrate and bring life to the story so children can easily grasp the lesson the book is trying to say. "Tippy the Turtle: A Fun Story that Teaches Children the Importance of Eating All Their Meals" is the creation of published author James V. DeLaura, a retired New York City Police Captain who never imagined during his twenty-one years in law enforcement and thirty years in corporate security that he would be writing and publishing children's book.
DeLaura writes, "The story revolves around Tippy and his two best friends, the twin bunnies that live next door, and the activities that they engage in daily. All is well for Tippy until he stops eating the meals his mom prepares for him, and that's when his troubles begin. Children will greatly enjoy the story and learn an important lesson from it. The book is filled with picturesque illustrations that will inspire the children's imagination and bring the story to life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James V. DeLaura's new book provides a contemporary lesson that children may use in their day-to-day activities and as they venture into the world.
Through this book, the author wants children to realize the importance of eating their meals every day and learn how these meals keep them alive and survive each day of their lives.
View a synopsis of "Tippy the Turtle: A Fun Story that Teaches Children the Importance of Eating All Their Meals" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tippy the Turtle: A Fun Story that Teaches Children the Importance of Eating All Their Meals" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tippy the Turtle: A Fun Story that Teaches Children the Importance of Eating All Their Meals," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
