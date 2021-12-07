MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sequential Dynamics": a powerful argument for active parenting approaches. "Sequential Dynamics" is the creation of published author James Wes.
Wes shares, "We will cover thirty-five advantages that children either directly or indirectly acquire from correctly measured discipline during their first years at home. Types of advantages will include earned, learned, gotten used to, realized, built, and motivation with things that can help them. Of these, I'll explain how two of the learned (understanding authority and the concept of expectations) are mentally retained by a child and how all three of the gotten used to advantages (comfort with others being in charge, with self-restraint, and with the difficult type of effort) transfer as personal and emotional assets to form their coping mechanism, which significantly helps them and their teachers starting in first grade. I'll also explain how these five things follow teenagers into the work force as their work ethic. Once this is completed, the two things that weren't learned at home and the three transferable liabilities that follow children into first grade as disadvantages, and again into the work force from being denied discipline become obvious.
"While explaining the above, I'll construct an equation by extracting evidence from commonly observed situations like the first interactions between a mother and her infant. I think you'd agree that emotions motivate a mom's attention and the smile from her infant is evidence that shows we're all born with emotions. Our born with variables will be placed in the top of our equation, and things we acquire from our discipline-defined experiences will be placed in the bottom. Once you have the completed equation, you'll not only be able to separate born with feelings from learned facts quite easily regarding this subject, but you'll also be able to identify where your perspective originates from (feelings or facts) when considering other controversial subjects as well.
"All of which will be respectfully presented and very simple to understand!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Wes's new book is an intriguing resource for parents and guardians.
Wes shares in hopes of helping parents find a productive path forward for the children in their care based on his personal experiences.
Consumers can purchase "Sequential Dynamics" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sequential Dynamics," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing