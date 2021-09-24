MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We're Not Weak, We're Warriors: The Battle after the Abuse": a potent and honest exploration of the author's experience with healing from significant abuse. "We're Not Weak, We're Warriors: The Battle after the Abuse" is the creation of published author James Wylie.
Wylie shares, "The first time James went away, he had an absolutely terrible experience. He was sexually assaulted. The experience took everything he had, inside and out, or at least that is what he thought. The book is about the experience itself, the year or so leading up to it, and how he dealt with the grief, depression, and constant thoughts of it. It wasn't always easy, but he didn't let it take everything from him. It broke him to his core, but he survived. So he wrote this short story, if you will, to try to help anyone out there who needs someone to listen and someone who understands what they went through or are going through. He has helped a few people who just needed to know that someone cared and understood, not someone who would try to make sense of it or try to label what they were going through with terms they learned in school, just someone to listen. He wrote about his experiences and stages of dealing with the pain because writing helped him, and he hopes maybe it can help someone out there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Wylie's new book is an inspiring and open discussion of a topic that strikes too close to home for too many.
Wylie shares in hopes of empowering and encouraging others who have been personally affected by sexual assault through direct experience or simply those who hope to help others.
Consumers can purchase "We're Not Weak, We're Warriors: The Battle after the Abuse" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "We're Not Weak, We're Warriors: The Battle after the Abuse," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing