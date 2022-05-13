"Coming Home to You" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jami M. Geske is a moving opportunity for personal and spiritual growth through daily prayer that provide a sense of encouragement and comfort.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coming Home to You": a helpful resource for engaging one's spiritual self on a daily basis. "Coming Home to You" is the creation of published author Jami M. Geske, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who completed her degree in agriculture after serving her family as a stay-at-home mother.
Geske shares, "There are times in all our lives when we need someone to talk to. We need someone to listen and not judge. Many times, we are looking for guidance. The God of the universe is always poised, wanting to listen. He wants you to talk to Him, and He wants to listen and give you needed guidance. There is no one who loves you more!
"This book is filled with daily prayers to help you start those conversations, get you more comfortable with prayer, and develop a closer relationship you and He long for!
"Let the journey begin…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jami M. Geske's new book offers thoughtful passages for daily reflection in hopes of nurturing a deeper connection with God.
Geske draws from her own faith and trust in God to empower others as they navigate their own journey with God.
