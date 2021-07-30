MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Puppy outside My Window": an enjoyable faith-based children's tale with a surprise ending. "Puppy outside My Window" is the creation of published author Jamie Lawson, an educator who works with young children and helps them to develop strong social-emotional skills, cognitive development, and enhanced fine motor skills.
Lawson shares, "A story that is a joy to read, Puppy Outside My Window, helps children learn how to process stress. It teaches them that life is challenging at times, but with the help of God, Family, and Friends, they will overcome the challenging circumstances that come to them, and it will all work for their good in the end."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Lawson's new book is a unique illustrated work that touches on issues that many children experience.
With a thoughtful story and vibrant illustrations, parents, guardians, and educators will have an engaging story to open conversation with little ones who may be experiencing a difficult time.
