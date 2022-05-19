"The Journey: How Addiction Inspired My Purpose" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Mays shares deep experiences and how self- journaling helped overcome addiction while also encouraging readers to look forward and plan for a future free from drug dependency.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Journey: How Addiction Inspired My Purpose": a thoughtful exploration of addiction and the journey to recovery. "The Journey: How Addiction Inspired My Purpose" is the creation of published author Jamie Mays, a loving mother and grandmother who overcame addiction to become a licensed chemical dependency counselor.
Mays shares, "Amen! My prayer is that you were blessed and encouraged by the contents of my book. There is a way out of addiction, and it all comes from being honest, open, and willing to surrender for the chance to live. Always remember that life is not a cake walk. You have to be bold, and committed to bettering you and your family's life. You simply have to be tired of the way you are living, begin the process of trusting God, and believe in yourself! You are amazing, and I promise if you fight for your life as hard as you fought for the drug, God will show up and show you the way! Blessings!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Mays's new book will encourage readers who are directly or indirectly affected by addiction.
Mays offers readers a deeply personal look into her life's challenges with addiction to crack cocaine and the steps needed to overcome over a decade of drug addiction.
