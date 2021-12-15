MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Whispers from God: Writing my story, as written for me by God": a powerful example of living in faith. "Whispers from God: Writing my story, as written for me by God" is the creation of published author Janaé Kristen Werner, a loving wife and mother who resides in Columbus, Georgia.
Werner shares, "Thirteen years ago, Jesus asked me, 'Are you willing to give up everything to follow Me?' After years of hesitation, I finally answered yes. It wasn't the moment I gave my life to Christ for salvation, but it was the moment I gave my life in sacrifice.
"Whispers from God are the stories of what began happening to me the moment, I believe, the Lord knew I was serious about saying yes. The kind of serious that means living life on my knees at the foot of the cross. One thing I have learned on this journey is that truly following Jesus isn't for the faint of heart. But it is for those who long to give all of their heart and it is absolutely worth it.
"From the uncomfortable to the unexpected, these are some of the stories throughout my life, of times the Lord whispered to me…stories of learning and understanding how to function in the prophetic and what it means to continually seek His face, sit in His presence, hear His voice and act on it.
"My instructions from the Lord have been to 'go light your world' and these are some of the ways I believe He's asked me to do it.
"My prayer is that He speaks to your heart through the stories that have deeply impacted my life and they begin for you, a journey of seeking the Lord—listening earnestly for the quiet whispers of His voice. He's waiting…are you listening?
"And so, here is my heart…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janaé Kristen Werner's new book will inspire and encourage as readers discover hope within this spiritual journey.
Werner shares a powerful message of hope and dedicated faith within the pages of this personal series of reflections.
Consumers can purchase "Whispers from God: Writing my story, as written for me by God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Whispers from God: Writing my story, as written for me by God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
